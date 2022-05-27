Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NuVasive were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $11,465,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NuVasive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000.

Shares of NUVA opened at $55.76 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

