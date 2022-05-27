Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $529,000 Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total value of $992,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,996 shares of company stock worth $2,806,208. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average is $118.54. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

