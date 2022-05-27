Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $537,000 Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 53,123 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,819 shares of company stock worth $205,781 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.