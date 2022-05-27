Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $543,000 Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $21,644,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after buying an additional 267,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after buying an additional 110,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,956,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNFI opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CL King initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

