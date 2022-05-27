Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $552,000 Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,080 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,001 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 963,095 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

