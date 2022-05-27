Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $559,000 Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DY stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.24. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

