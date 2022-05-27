Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $564,000 Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Upstart were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 155.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,874,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of UPST opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average of $124.75.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,383 shares of company stock valued at $20,550,133 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.