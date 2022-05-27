Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $566,000 Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 88,225 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

Werner Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.