Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $567,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,590 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,506 shares of the airline’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 45,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL opened at $17.24 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

