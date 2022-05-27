Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 72,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,946 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $163.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

