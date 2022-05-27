Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBTX stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $80.14.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

IBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $376,292.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,663.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $665,542. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

