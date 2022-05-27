Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MP Materials were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $91,789,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 30.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,079,000 after buying an additional 321,699 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MP Materials by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,900,000 after purchasing an additional 253,712 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $6,149,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $4,786,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and have sold 4,935,876 shares worth $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

