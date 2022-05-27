Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Masonite International were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 265,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $92.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

