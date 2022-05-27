Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,416 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

NYSE BCC opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $1.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.