Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPX were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPX by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $50.03 on Friday. SPX Co. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

