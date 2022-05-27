Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

TBK stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

