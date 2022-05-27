Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $510,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VMEO stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.96.
Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
