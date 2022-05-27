Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $510,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEO stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMEO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.