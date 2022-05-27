Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,062 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AtriCure were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $1,685,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ATRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock worth $362,135. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.19.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

