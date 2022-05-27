Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 406 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kadant were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kadant by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KAI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI opened at $184.09 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.88.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

