Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,712 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Momentive Global were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNTV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

MNTV opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.29. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

