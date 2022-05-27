Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,344 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,505 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 361,812 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 294,174 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 223,232 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 686,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 199,651 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FULT. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

