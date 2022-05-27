Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 937 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 296,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.68.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.43.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

