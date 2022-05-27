Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.55. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at $31,726,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,770 shares of company stock worth $783,376. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

