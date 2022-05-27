Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Everbridge were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Everbridge by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,092.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 151,885 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 24.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $41.86 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.