Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Leslie’s were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1,529.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 182,918 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after purchasing an additional 529,896 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LESL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $19.50 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

