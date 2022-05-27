Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,062 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Yelp were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Yelp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $173,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 328,696 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,166.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,604,560. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

