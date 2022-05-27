Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,065,959 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,065,959 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sabre were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 11,891.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.82. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

