TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,441 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TCON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.82.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,518,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 109,122 shares of company stock valued at $240,215. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

