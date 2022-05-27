Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,271 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,101 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 7,850 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

