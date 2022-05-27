Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tronox were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tronox by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after buying an additional 219,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at $3,338,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 131,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 83.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Tronox stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

