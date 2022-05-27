Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.86

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 81172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

