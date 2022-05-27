Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.54. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

