VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target Cut to $9.40

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HSBC from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.

VNET opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.94 million. VNET Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. Equities analysts expect that VNET Group will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

