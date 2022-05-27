Wee Yee Cheong Sells 10,000 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.85.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several research firms have commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after buying an additional 865,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

