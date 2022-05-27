Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $95.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.07.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE:RL opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $86.55 and a 1-year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after buying an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after buying an additional 421,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.