Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Wingstop worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WING. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $47,888,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $7,895,000.

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Wingstop to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.30.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,429 shares of company stock valued at $330,888 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

