1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 703.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

FLWS stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $630.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

