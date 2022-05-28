15,937 Shares in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of American Superconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSC opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

