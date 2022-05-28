1,740 Shares in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

NGM opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $897,458.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,551.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 17,828 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $238,360.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,452,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,422,251.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 293,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,399 in the last ninety days. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.