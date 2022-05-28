28,990 Shares in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPPI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.