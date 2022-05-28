299,149 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 299,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Kosmos Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,411,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 428,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,114,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 43,251 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,586,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.00 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

