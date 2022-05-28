30,746 Shares in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSJA stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

