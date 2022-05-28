47,543 Shares in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cytosorbents as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of CTSO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. Cytosorbents Co. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 71.16% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

