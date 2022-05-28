5,194 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $3,033,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,095,800 shares in the company, valued at $44,314,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,343,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,284. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

