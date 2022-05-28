59,704 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $114,204,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.24.
NU Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
