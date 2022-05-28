663 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 663 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cavco Industries stock opened at $219.20 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $195.70 and a one year high of $327.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.98.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
