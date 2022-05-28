663 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 663 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $219.20 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $195.70 and a one year high of $327.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.99. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

