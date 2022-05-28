7,091 Shares in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 54,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 218.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ENOR opened at $28.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08.

