8,279 Shares in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth about $38,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.8% in the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 459.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ENZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of ENZ opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.23 and a beta of 0.80. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

