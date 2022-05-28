Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,060 Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley reduced their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

AGEN opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $436.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.