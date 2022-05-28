Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 444 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,646,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,482,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,351,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BBWI opened at $42.45 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

